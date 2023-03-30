Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $151.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.75.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WCN opened at $136.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average of $135.33. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $602,107,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,616 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

