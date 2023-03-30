Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein bought 88,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares in the company, valued at $678,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 in the last 90 days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

