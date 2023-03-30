Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to Equal Weight

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

