West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of WTBA stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $304.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.
