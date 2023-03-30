West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $304.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 476.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 27.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 47.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.