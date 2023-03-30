Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 719.98, a current ratio of 719.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

WMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

