Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 1.5 %

WVVI stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

