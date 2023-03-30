Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 31st.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of WLMS opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Industrial Services Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLMS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

