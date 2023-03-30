Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $909,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,916.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

Shares of META stock opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $532.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

