Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 969,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

