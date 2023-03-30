Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.96 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

