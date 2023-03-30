Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Winpak Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE WPK opened at C$42.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.66. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$37.86 and a 1 year high of C$48.13.

Get Winpak alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPK shares. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.