Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas Sells 1,220,047 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 1,220,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $17,690,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -382.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 204,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

