Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of XPER opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Xperi has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xperi by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Xperi by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xperi by 42.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 389.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

