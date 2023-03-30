XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $50.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

XPO opened at $30.98 on Monday. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPO by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in XPO by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

