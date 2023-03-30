Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Yankuang Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Yankuang Energy Group has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
