Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Yankuang Energy Group has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.