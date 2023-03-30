Zacks Research Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.1 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

HOG stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,152,000 after acquiring an additional 57,796 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.