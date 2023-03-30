Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZT opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 203.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 524,691 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 414,426 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,936,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 601.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 223,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 191,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

