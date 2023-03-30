Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Up 34.4% in March

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 201,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,363,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Zion Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

