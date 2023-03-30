Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Down 43.8% in March

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 alerts:

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

Shares of ZIONL stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.4344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.