Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Down 43.8% in March

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.
Shares of ZIONL stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $27.17.
