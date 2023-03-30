Zoetis Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $162.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.55. Zoetis has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

