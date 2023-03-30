Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.67.
Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72.
Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.
