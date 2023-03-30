Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Update

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ZYNE opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.