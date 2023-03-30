Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Update

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ZYNE opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.