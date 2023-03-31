10,000 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The business’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

