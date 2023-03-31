10,668 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,385 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345,521 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,647,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

