1,241 Shares in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.
Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $30.81.
Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
