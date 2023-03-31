1,473 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.40. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

