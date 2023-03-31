26,354 Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $30.22.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.