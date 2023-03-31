2,665 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,253 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

