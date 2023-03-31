3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.47. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

