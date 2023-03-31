44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

