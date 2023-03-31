468,672 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 468,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 20.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,261 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 236,693 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 42.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.