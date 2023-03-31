475 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 475 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $207.84 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $538.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.