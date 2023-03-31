4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 10,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FDMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $556.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
Read More
