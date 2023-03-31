4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 10,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

FDMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $556.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.59.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock worth $638,910. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

