650 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Insider Activity

Netflix Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $338.43 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

