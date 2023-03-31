89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Down 2.9%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 176,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,024,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $777.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of 89bio

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 61,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $993,838.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 61,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $993,838.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,461,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $39,999,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,081,584 shares in the company, valued at $180,075,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and sold 33,559 shares valued at $498,394. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.