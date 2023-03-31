Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in March

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank Stock Performance

Aareal Bank stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Aareal Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.