AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $135.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELUXY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Longbow Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

