Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.38.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ABT opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.47. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

