ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A ABCO Energy -44.53% N/A -74.79%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Color Star Technology and ABCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.72 -$77.21 million N/A N/A ABCO Energy $1.37 million 0.19 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

ABCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Color Star Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Color Star Technology beats ABCO Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology



Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ABCO Energy



ABCO Energy, Inc. engages in the installation of commercial and residential of solar photovoltaic solar system. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories. The company was founded on July 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

