Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised to “Buy” at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $381.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.96. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

