Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 2,753,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAVVF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $951.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.