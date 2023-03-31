Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the February 28th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,979.0 days.

Aedifica Price Performance

Shares of AEDFF stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

