Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 451.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Agenus Stock Performance

AGEN opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agenus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agenus by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,562,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,466 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,923,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 551,100 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

Read More

