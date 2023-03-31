Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

