Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after acquiring an additional 199,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $279.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.80. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

