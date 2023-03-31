Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.02. Air T has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

