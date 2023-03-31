Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Update

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 407.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADLRF opened at $12.03 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

