Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALBO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ALBO opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $913.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.

In related news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Albireo Pharma news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $46,296.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,873 shares of company stock valued at $169,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,362,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,443,000 after buying an additional 242,710 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 128,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 75,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

