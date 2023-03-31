Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $120.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

