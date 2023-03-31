Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

